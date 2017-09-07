NEW ADVICE: How to treat a poisonous snake bite

DO YOU know how to treat a snakebite?

You might be mistaken.

New advice on how to handle a poisonous snake bite has been issued by the Royal Flying Doctors following the most comprehensive study ever carried out on the topic.

It comes as sightings in Ipswich spike amid calls from snake catchers for Ipswich residents to exercise caution.

The new study has prompted the Royal Flying Doctor's to reverse previous long-standing advice on the importance of identifying the colour and type of snake involved.

Each year, about 3000 Australians are bitten by snakes.

During 2016, about 90 people across the West Moreton region reported snake bites to ambulance services.

According to the Royal Flying Doctor's study, The Australian Snakebite Project, men in their 30s accounted for 75% of the people bitten.

Most of the attacks included in the study took place at home, not out on the bush.

The study echoes previous statements from Ipswich snake catchers who have repeatedly cautioned residents not to attempt to catch snakes - that's when most bites happen.

Knowing the type of snake is still helpful but advances in medicine mean any snakebite can also be treated with a generic polyvalent anti-venom.

Royal Flying Doctor's senior flight nurse Tracey King said people need to act quickly after a bite but staying in the area to attempt to identify the snake was not advised.

"Surprisingly, (bites are) often painless and may go unnoticed as tissue damage is mostly light - lacerations, scratches or light bruising along with some bleeding or swelling," Ms King said.

"Over 90% of snakebites we found to occur on the upper and lower limbs, these are the places to check first.

"Common symptoms include an unexplained collapse, vomiting and abdominal pain, bleeding or paralysis."

The latest advice

Do NOT wash the area of the bite or try to suck out the venom. It is extremely important to retain traces of venom for use with venom identification kits.

Do NOT incise or cut the bite, or apply a high tourniquet. Cutting or incising the bite won't help. High tourniquets are ineffective and can be fatal if released.

Do bandage firmly, splint and immobilise to stop the spread of venom. All the major medical associations recommend slowing the spread of venom by placing a folded pad over the bite area and then applying a firm bandage. It should not stop blood flow to the limb or congest the veins. Only remove the bandage in a medical facility, as the release of pressure will cause a rapid flow of venom through the bloodstream.

Do NOT allow the victim to walk or move their limbs. Use a splint or sling to minimise all limb movement. Put the patient on a stretcher or bring transportation to the patient.

Do seek medical help immediately as the venom can cause severe damage to health or even death within a few hours.