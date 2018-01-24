New adventure precinct to blaze a trail for Ipswich

A NEW adventure precinct has been proposed for Ipswich.

Ipswich City Council has agreed to push forward with plans to create a new recreational trail network in the Muirlea area.

The network will be a mix of walking and mountain bike trails, designed to cater for growth and improve the established Kholo Gardens' appeal as a venue to host sporting events.

During this week's council committee meetings, councillors were told the budget was available to deliver the proposal within the 2017-2018 capital works program.

According to the Conservation and Environment Committee meeting agenda, outdoor recreation, particularly bush walking, was attracting high levels of growth.

"These activities are dependent on the provision of suitable trails in bushland areas," the agenda reads.

Historic church at Kholo Gardens where the council has plans for an expansion of walking trails.

If construction of the trails goes ahead under the current proposal, the network will include: 6.5km of recreational trail at Hillview Drive Reserve, 2km of new trail at Kholo Gardens, 900m of new trail at Kholo Road Park and 600m of new trail at Kholo Bridge Reserve.

The 10km of new track would stretch across four reserves and make the most of the area's direct access to the Brisbane River which could create additional opportunities for the reserve.

Kholo Gardens is a nature reserve just 7km from the Ipswich CBD where hoop pines and giant kauri trees planted by the first settlers still grow today.

The reserve was once the site of a water-pumping station. An original well and church that were moved from Redbank in 1990 add a historic feature to the precinct.

The land on which the council proposes to build the new trails had previously been cleared for agricultural uses.

Planning for the new trails has been in the works since at least 2015 when the area was earmarked for future trail networks.

Trail expansion