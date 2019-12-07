Menu
Ipswich City Council's new interim administrator, Steven Greenwood has had multiple director roles.
Council News

New administrator keeps quiet about intentions for role

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
6th Dec 2019 11:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STEVEN Greenwood, the man that is destined to take current Ipswich City Council interim administrator Greg Chemello’s role has remained quiet about his intentions for the role.

Mr Greenwood has listed himself on LinkedIn as “A senior executive and non-executive director with 25 plus years experience in a range of companies including local government, not-for-profit and private companies – both local and international.”

“I bring corporate and commercial experience, expertise in corporate affairs, engagement and public policy, stakeholder management, strategy development and corporate governance,” he writes.

“My executive leadership experience includes the commercial sector and industry organisations, driving transformational change to business strategy, governance, operations and external relationships.

“As a business leader, I have a strong understanding of the commercial realities facing business in Australia and internationally. I also have an in-depth understanding of key local, state, federal and international government policy, protocols and processes.”

The QT understands Mr Greenwood will not take a ‘front and centre’ role as Mr Chemello has.

Mr Greenwood is currently employed by the Queensland Futures Institute, an idea he conceived “over a few red wines” to further the state of Queensland.

Mr Greenwood also chairs investLogan, an independent company owned by Logan City Council, that aims to contribute to the city’s economic growth.

He has also held management positions with the Local Government Association of Queensland; heavily engaged in local, state and federal government policy reform.

Alongside this, he is an Interim Management Committee. He previously worked in urban planning and property, as a Queensland Executive Director of the Property Council of Australia. and is a former CEO of Canegrowers Australia.

Mr Chemello announced his departure from the role earlier this week and said his biggest regret was not seeing the CBD complete. He will take up as Moreton Bay Regional Council’s new CEO on January 13.

Mr Greenwood is due to start on January 13, 2020 and remain in the position until the local government elections in March.

ceo greg chemello interim administrator ipswich city council steven greenwood
Ipswich Queensland Times

