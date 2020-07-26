New $8.8m Rosewood Library finally opens

Ipswich residents were finally allowed to step inside the newly constructed, much anticipated Rosewood Library on Saturday 25 June.

Mayor Teresa Harding was joined by Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe to unveil the $8.8 million library, a joint initiative of Ipswich City Council and the State Government.

Mayor Harding said the library was indicative of what council can achieve when it works closely with the community and other levels of government.

“This library marks the start of a new chapter for Rosewood, as we move towards a modern and innovative way of accessing council services,” she said.

“With the Rosewood Library, council is ensuring that our community has access to the facilities and services we need to help us meet the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow.

“We are very excited to see how the Ipswich community uses this space, and to adapt it to their evolving needs in the years ahead.”

The two-storey building features a large open plan general reading area with a dedicated children’s space, customer service area, hi-tech makerspace and Ipswich Libraries’ popular marketplace collection on the ground floor.

The upstairs area hosts meeting rooms, a function and events area, and general reading and collection areas.

Mayor Teresa Harding, MP Stirling Hinchliffe and MP Jim Madden

Minister Hinchliffe said the library would play an important role in helping develop young minds.

“The Rosewood Library has been years in the making and it will serve to connect, educate, entertain and inspire the community here for generations to come,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“While I am proud that the Queensland Government contributed almost $2.7 million to help make the library a reality, the benefits of enriching young minds with knowledge to inspire greater imagination and ideas is, quite simply, priceless.”

Ipswich City Council Division 4 councillors Kate Kunzelmann and Russell Milligan outside the new Rosewood Library.

Division 4 Councillor Russell Milligan said the library was specifically designed to support innovation.

“The library’s walk-up makerspace gives the community an opportunity to expand their digital knowledge and skills, using advanced technology they may otherwise not have access to,” Mr Milligan said.

“It’s a cutting-edge digital experience hub where the community can play and learn using the latest technology including an interactive, multi-touch digital table, a virtual reality experience and world leading holographic technology.”

Resident’s will have to wait a little while longer to use the library and it’s resources as it is to open to the public from 9am on Monday, 27 July.

