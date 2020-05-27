New $7.5 million Rosewood Library nears completion

COVID-19 will delay the opening of the new Rosewood Library, as it nears completion.

Construction on the $7.5 million two-storey facility started a year ago, with an official opening eyed off for next month.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said an exact opening could not be confirmed.

"Given the current COVID-19 government restrictions, an official opening date is not confirmed at this time," he said.

"The library itself is nearly ready and council can't wait to share it with the community.

"There have been some challenges with regards to restriction of the number of crew members on site and some deliveries of specialist equipment from interstate, but this has been managed well.

"Communications and furniture fit outs are commencing in coming weeks, which means everything is nearly complete."

The library will have its own customer service centre where residents can pay bills, submit paperwork, lodge complaints and engage with council officers.

There will also be bookable meeting rooms, interactive learning experiences and modern library facilities.

The ground floor will include a large open plan general reading area with a children's space, customer service area, marker space and market place area.

Upstairs, there will be a meeting room, study rooms, balcony and function area, booths, general reading and collection areas.