Politics

The new $70 hit to Queenslanders

by CLARE ARMSTRONG
1st Jun 2018 10:12 AM
NORTH Queenslanders will pay almost double the current fee to dump a tonne of rubbish as the cost of the State Government's new "waste levy" is revealed.

The Townsville Bulletin understands Queenslanders will be slugged with a $70 fee for every tonne of waste on top of existing local government charges.

Acting Premier Jackie Trad and Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch are expected to announce the new fee when they release the Waste Directions Paper this morning.

Townsville City Council currently charges between $70 and $90 per tonne for various types of industrial, green and residential waste.

 

Queensland Budget 2018 illustration graphic
Queensland Budget 2018 illustration graphic

 

In March Ms Enoch said the government had made a commitment that Queensland households "will not be affected" by a waste levy.

"Queensland once had a waste levy, but this was recklessly scrapped by the LNP in 2012, which robbed Queensland of the opportunity to invest in the recycling industry and create new jobs across the state, and made Queensland a cheap place to dump waste," she said.

The State Government formed the Stakeholder Advisory Group to help design the new waste management strategy.

The group included representatives from across the waste industry and key business groups including Local Government Association Queensland, Chamber of Commerce Industry Queensland and Master Builders Association Queensland.

politics queensland queensland budget waste levy

