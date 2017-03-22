New $6M multipurpose hall for Springfield Central High

PROUD AS PUNCH: Springfield Central State High School principal Leon Proud. The school will get a $6 million multipurpose hall.

A NEW new multipurpose hall will be built at Springfield Central State High School after Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller secured $6 million towards the project.

Ms Miller notified the school today after lobbying for the much needed facility.

Funding will be provided from the Palaszczuk Government's $200 million Advancing Queensland Schools funding package.

Ms Miller said the Springfield Central High community had been calling for a new school hall for many years.

"The school needs a fit-for-purpose venue to host assemblies, events and indoor sports,” she said.

"I know how important this facility is and I am proud to have delivered for our community.

"I want to congratulate the school leadership, the P&C and broader school community for their efforts to secure this funding.”

Mrs Miller said the project was expected to go to tender next month.

"Our government is determined to give every student in every school the best possible education,” she said.

"That means delivering the teachers, curriculum and school facilities we need to give students the best chance at success.

"This project will also create vital jobs for local tradies and more opportunities for apprentices and trainees.”