New $6 million health precinct in CBD almost completed

AS a new $6 million health precinct in the Ipswich CBD edges closer to completion, a car park to service the building has been completely refurbished.

Helmsman Invest is behind the 11 Bell & 15 East project, with the site chosen as a “prime location” opposite Ipswich City Council’s huge redevelopment of the heart of the city.

A car park site located at 21 East St has now been resurfaced with new asphalt, line marking and wheel stops.

Helmsman Invest purchased the 800sqm property from The Public Trustee earlier this year.

As part of the precinct development, the Friendly Care Pharmacy in Bell St has been relocated to the East St side of the property and it is joined by a new Myhealth Medical Centre.

Both businesses are now operating from the site.

The development also includes a 2,000sqm space available for lease on top of the medical centre and pharmacy, which is likely to be used as office space or for other health services.

“We have 21 car parks on site, reserved car bays are now available for rent to new tenants of our building and to other businesses in the precinct,” managing director Bernard McKeering said.

“Car parking is at a premium in the area, we are glad to say we can now provide superior car parking to our tenants.

“There is even an opportunity for an office or health user with a fleet of cars to lease space in our building and take the whole of the car park for their own exclusive use.

“This site is an exciting CBD development opportunity for the future, in the medium-term it provides convenient parking.”

Mr McKeering said the refurbishment of the building was six weeks from completion.

“Abri Projects, our building contractor have totally transformed the asset,” he said.

“It is like a brand-new building and it is right in the action.

“I’m really confident that things such as the (new) council library, praticularly the children’s component, will really attract a lot of people into the area.

“Prior to our refurbishment access for persons with disabilities was limited, the building now is fully accessible for all people with a new passenger lift and new PWD bathrooms.”

A mural will be painted on the large wall adjacent to the customer car park by Indigenous artist Rachael Sarra.

Work on the artwork will start on Monday and is set to be finished in two weeks.

“This vibrant Indigenous artwork will totally transform the look and feel of the whole East Street precinct,” Mr McKeering said.

“Rachael’s work is really bright and fun, the people of Ipswich will love it.”

