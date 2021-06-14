New 5G phone tower planned to improve network

Stilmark Holdings Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to construct a 40-metre monopole on land at Muirlea.

APPROVAL is being sought from the council for another phone tower to be built in Ipswich as a major telco looks to improve its network across the city.

Stilmark Holdings Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to construct a 40-metre monopole on land at 456 Pine Mountain Road at Muirlea.

The application notes the facility would used by Optus as part of its 4G and 5G network.

The land is already home to a Telstra telecommunication facility and is under lease to the Telco until 2043.

“Stilmark is a licenced carrier for the purposes of the Telecommunications Act 1997 (Cth) and operates as an infrastructure provider or ‘neutral host’, whereby new facilities are sited, designed, acquired, built and maintained by Stilmark but used by carriers – such as the mobile carriers – as part of their respective networks,” the application notes.

The property is owned by Bruce and William Shanahan, who both signed off on the application.

“The specific location (of the tower) is close to the eastern corner of the allotment and set back approximately nine metres from the roadside boundary,” the application noted.

The location of the site at Muirlea.

It is also proposed to build a 2.4 metre high fence around the tower.

An application to build a 35-metre monopole in Ripley which would be used by Optus was approved by the council in December.

Stilmark has made applications for new towers in Goodna and North Ipswich this year but the council has yet to come to a decision.

