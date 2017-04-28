New $38 million retirement village planned for region

WAITING GAME: A development application for a new seniors village has been submitted.

A NEW Boonah aged-care service, an expanded retirement village and a lake form part of a major seniors' living community in plans announced recently.

Churches of Christ in Queensland will this month submit a development application to the Scenic Rim Regional Council to build a master-planned campus at its Fassifern property.

An initial $38 million investment in the Churches of Christ Campus Boonah will create a variety of activity spaces and will include multi-purpose community hub, cafe, seniors' care accommodation and home care and support services.

The first stage includes a state-of-the-art residential aged-care service with a series of themed cottage-style one and two-storey buildings.

Once the new 96 suite building is finished, the existing residential aged-care building will be demolished and this area landscaped.

Adjoining the new aged-care service will be a community hub available for local community groups and Boonah campus residents to enjoy as part of the integrated community lifestyle.

The hub includes a cafe, community centre and social meeting spaces.

Campus residents and visitors will enjoy a new lake that will be built by shifting an existing overflow dam to the lower end of the property. The lake will be a focal point of the Boonah campus.

There will be another 38 retirement living units in the initial stage, the design of which will complement those in the existing Fassifern Retirement Village.

These will bring the total number of retirement living units on campus to 85.

Acting chief executive officer David Swain said if the development was approved it would be the catalyst for a major investment in progressing innovative seniors care for the region.

"The Scenic Rim and Boonah in particular are key areas for us to deliver the best of seniors' care," Mr Swain said.

"We are planning a seniors living community tailor-made for local seniors that will enable them to age in place with no need to move from their community if their care needs change."

With the development application now submitted, it is hoped that a decision from council will be received within six months. If approved, stage one construction (residential aged-care service and community hub) would start late this year.

Construction of the lake will be part of the early works so the existing overflow dam can be drained and filled ready for the building to start on this land.

Drained water will be used to create the new lake.

