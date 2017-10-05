New $27M health program rolls out in Ipswich

HEALTH CHECK: Ipswich MP Jen Howard, Diabetes Queensland CEO Michelle Trute, Charis Mullen ALP candidate for Jordan, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden with Health Minister Cameron Dick and Ipswich pharmacist Bob Slater.

PHARMACIST Bob Slater is on the real frontline when it comes to daily health issues.

If his customers are struggling, he knows just by looking at them.

Now, Queensland pharmacists like Ipswich's long-term business owner Mr Slater have a new tool to help them care for the community.

The State Government this week launched a $27 million program called My Health for Life.

The program has already been running in regional Queensland but will now begin rolling out in the south-east.

My Health for Life includes a check list residents can take to find out about their risk of developing a chronic disease, backed up by a program to help control that risk.

It's especially significant in Ipswich, where 20,000 people have type-2 diabetes, or are at risk of developing diabetes, and the rate of obesity is 42% higher than the rest of the state.

Mr Slater has been a pharmacist in Ipswich for four decades.

He regularly delivers medication to homes and sees first-hand how these types of programs can change lives.

"We can see when people are failing and we watch continually," Mr Slater said.

"We see them every week and we can tell. If they are failing we do what we can to get them into these programs."

Queensland Health Minister Cameron Dick was in Ipswich this week to launch the new program.

He said the My Health for Life program was about preventative health and taking small steps to change lifestyle, individual's health outlook, and improve the state's overall health.

"If people become aware of these problems they can take steps to address them," Mr Dick said.

"In Queensland 10,000 people die each year due to cardiovascular illness and stroke.

"We need to take steps to try and reduce that."

Type 2 diabetes is one of the most significant precursors to chronic illness.

Across the state, 100,000 people are living with type 2 diabetes but don't know it.

Diabetes Queensland CEO Michelle Trute said this new program should have broad appeal to Queenslanders.

"They know they need to make some changes in their life but just want a bit of help getting there or need the flexibility this program offers to make it fit with their lifestyle," Ms Trute said.

My Health for Life is an initiative developed by the Healthier Alliance Queensland; a working group led by Diabetes Queensland including the Heart Foundation, Stroke Foundation, Ethnic Communities Council of Queensland, Queensland Aboriginal and Islander Health Council and Queensland's Primary Health Networks.

To take part in the program call 13 RISK, or 13 7475, or go to www.myhealthforlife.com.au to take the questionnaire.

You can also talk to your GP or pharmacist for more information.