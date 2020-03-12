New 24 hour retail precinct approved

A SERVICE station and two food and drink outlets to be built on the fringe of Fernvale's central business district.

The applicant, Brisbane Valley Highway Fuels, gained approval from Somerset Regional Council to build the retail development which will include a drive-through facility at 1514 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale with road access via the highway and Simpson Street.

The centre will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Council Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Johnson, said council had approved the development application and imposed conditions, in line with council's planning scheme, to best protect residents and the amenity of the area.

"This DA takes nothing away from existing businesses including on-street carparking and provides confidence in Somerset in terms of growth and development," Mr Johnson said.

Read more from Shannon Newley.