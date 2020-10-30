New 24-hour ambulance station set for Ipswich growth area

Health Minister Steven Miles. Labor has pledged to build a new $5 million ambulance station in Ripley if re-elected.

LABOR says it will build a new 24-hour ambulance station to service one of Ipswich’s fastest growing areas as part of a $31 million statewide spend if re-elected.

Ripley has been selected as one of six locations across Queensland to receive a brand new or replacement station if Labor retains government.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the $5 million facility would provide better access to pre-hospital care for local residents and mean more ambulances on local roads.

The station would be located on the corner of Monterea and Ripley roads.

“We know the West Moreton region is becoming more and more popular for families and the Ipswich South area, particularly the Ripley Valley is rapidly expanding,” he said.

“This year has proven just how vital our health workers are, and along with our record ambulance budget and additional staff, this new station is proof of the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to keeping Queenslanders healthy, no matter where they live.”

Labor already pledged to build a new police station in Ripley as well.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the new Ripley station would house the West Moreton Local Ambulance Service Network office, which is currently located at the Ipswich station.

“Officers at existing stations at Ipswich, Springfield, Redbank and Rosewood do a fantastic job servicing the local communities and that high standard of care will be reinforced when the new station becomes operational,” she said.

“We’re planning for Ripley to be a 24-hour station and be one of the biggest in the West Moreton Local Ambulance Service Network.

“The new station will support coverage in the West Moreton LASN and contribute to improving response times across the region.

“Once the station is complete, it will mean more paramedics and ambulances on the road, ready to help their fellow Queenslanders.”

