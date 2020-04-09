New $20 million roads to open up more land in growth area

The State Government is investing $20 million to extend local road networks in the booming Ripley Valley.

THE State Government is investing $20 million to extend local road networks in the booming Ripley Valley.

Funding through the Catalyst Infrastructure Program is being used to construct two new roads in the Ripley Valley priority development area.

It will allow 8900 new homes to be built in the area.

Work has already begun on Binnies Road West, following a $7.14 million investment last year, with 36 jobs supported by the project.

"We'll also contribute a further $13 million towards the construction of the new Cumner Road, which will support an estimated 52 additional construction jobs," Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said.

"These developments will open up significant opportunities for our region and the families who live here.

"It will prove a catalyst for economic growth and will help make Ipswich an even more liveable city."

Binnies Road West is being built by Orchard (Daleys) Developments and Cumner Road will be constructed by Intrapac Property.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the investment would open up "more high quality and affordable land" in the valley.

"It's also creating more local jobs, which are so important right now in the current climate," he said.

Intrapac Property chief operating officer Max Shifman said his team was eager to get on with the job.

"The Queensland Government has been an invaluable partner in ensuring this new road can be built to access otherwise locked-up development land," Mr Shifman said.

"It's a great start to a new decade, and indeed for our upcoming Whiterock project, having this funding agreement in place to deliver this vital piece of infrastructure."

Priority development areas are parcels of land identified for development, that are touted to deliver significant economic and social benefits to a community.

Once a PDA is declared, the Queensland Government works with council, the community and industry stakeholders to plan, assess and deliver projects in the area.

The Ripley Valley PDA covers an area of 4680 ha and is located in one of the largest urban growth areas in Australia.

It will potentially develop into 50,000 dwellings to house a population of about 120,000 people.

The PDA was declared in October 2010.