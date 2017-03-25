New $18.5m conservation centre opens

A STAR line-up of politicians and one renowned Queensland businessman descended on Granchester for the opening of a new multi-million dollar conservation centre.

Founders of Flight Centre and tourism entrepreneurs Graham and Jude Turner were among the star-studded guest list at the Hidden Vale UQ Wildlife Centre yesterday.

The Turners have invested more than $18.5 million into the University of Queensland-run education, research and rehabilitation facility on 3100ha of protected land, near the luxury Spicers Retreats. The contribution is thought to be the largest family investment in conservation in Queensland history, but the project also represents significant eco-tourism opportunities, creating another drawcard for nearby the luxury retreat.

The $18.5 million covers the building costs and a donation of ongoing funding to support research grants and UQ operation of the facility for breeding and rehabilitating wildlife and protecting endangered species over the next 30 years.

It's been a long time coming for the Turners and was considered significant enough to warrant the attendance of his Excellency General the Honourable Peter Cosgrove AK MC, alongside Queensland Environment Minister Steven Miles.

"The objective is to deliver resilient eco systems with representative, self-sustaining populations of fauna and flora endemic to the Scenic Rim region, supported by scientific research," Mr Turner said.