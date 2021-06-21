New $18.1m facility to create 150 jobs

THE completion of a new $18.1 million eco-friendly facility at Bundamba’s Citiswitch estate is set to overhaul the area’s industrial sector.

Located within a 2.4-hectare site, the building will become one of Australia’s first five-star Green Star developments certified under the Green Building Council Australia.

Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP) commissioned the property in response to Queensland’s low vacancy rates and increasing demand for the logistics and warehousing sector.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding on Monday attended the Hoepner Road site alongside CIP Fund Manager Jesse Curtis to mark the building’s official opening.

It features a 99kw solar panel system, a recycled watering system as well as drought-resistant landscaping.

A new concrete system which uses steel fibres within the concrete to exclude the need for steel reinforcement has been used.

A new $18.1 million facility opens at Bundamba's Citiswitch estate. Picture: CIP

Ms Curtis said the efforts minimised material waste and reduced the building’s overall carbon emissions.

“We are pleased to be developing this industrial property to meet the rising demand from the logistics and warehousing sector in Greater Brisbane, where vacancy rates are a low 2.9 per cent,” he said.

“In particular, Bundamba is attracting blue-chip national and international corporations with existing occupiers in the CIP portfolio including Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (API) and The Reject Shop.”

It is the third property owned by CIP in Bundamba and its 16th within the state, resulting in a total $770 million investment into Queensland.

Tomkins Constructions was awarded the tender and completed the eco-friendly development in a 27-week period.

Future tenants could make use of the facility’s four loading docks, 600 sqm of office space, 13 roller shutter doors and its 9100 sqm concrete hardstand with B-double access.

(L-R): Mike Tomkins of Tomkins Construction, Centuria head of development Andre Bali, Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding, Centuria Industrial REIT fund manager Jesse Curtis, and Centuria QLD general manager David McGuigan.

“Centuria will continue to develop quality assets and add value to its existing industrial assets for its investors,” Mr Curtis said.

“The Bundamba area is attracting significant, global companies and in order to attract like-companies, we want to deliver an asset that is sustainable now and well into the future.”

Cr Harding said the facility would accommodate up to 150 workers.

“This Bundamba industrial hub is home to national and international manufacturers in Ipswich, including Rheinmetall, Boeing, TAE Aerospace, Viatris and Maxitrans,” she said.

“This facility could mean up to 150 more jobs for Ipswich workers and economic growth more broadly – which benefits everybody.”

Cr Harding said council was committed to working with the local community to create more local jobs.

Originally published as New $18.1m facility to create 150 jobs