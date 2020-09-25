New $1.75 million fire station opens to serve rural township

A NEW fire station for Esk has been opened to replace the former “10 by 10 garden shed” facility that had served the rural township for 40 years.

The $1.75 million Esk Auxiliary Fire and Rescue Station was officially opened last week by Ipswich West MP Jim Madden on behalf of Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford.

“I’m extremely proud of the Palaszczuk Government’s significant financial contribution to help deliver this important new resource for the people in and around Esk,” Mr Madden said.

“This beautiful part of Queensland has seen its fair share of natural disasters and emergencies and this new station will play a vital role in the local response and recovery of any future events.”

Station acting captain Denis Buckley has lived in Esk since 1976 and has been a part of the fire service for 28 years.

The station services an area from Lowood to the east, Crows Nest to the west, Toogoolawah to the north and Gatton to the south.

Esk Fire and Rescue Station acting captain Denis Buckley with Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.

“We’ve gone from something like a 10 by 10 garden shed to a brand new and modern station and it’ll really lift the town spirits having this station,” Mr Buckley said.

“The existing station served us well for almost 40 years but it was well due for replacement.

“The old station was too small for our truck, but the new station has two engine bays, which can fit the current truck, and we’ll have more room for crew.”

The new facility also includes a training room, office, extra space for appliances and storage for equipment and supplies.

The former fire station was purchased by Somerset Regional Council.

Mr Crawford said the facilities would be a boost for the hardworking staff and volunteers stationed there.

“This crew are now well equipped to continue delivering their high standard of service to local communities and help protect them well into the future,” he said.

