New $15m display village revealed in fast-growing suburb

Michael and Carlene Duffy (centre), Nick (left) and Emma (right) Paterson, Indigo, 5, and Ivie Paterson, 2, from South Ripley at the Providence Display Village Launch Event.

Michael and Carlene Duffy (centre), Nick (left) and Emma (right) Paterson, Indigo, 5, and Ivie Paterson, 2, from South Ripley at the Providence Display Village Launch Event. Contributed

A LARGE crowd has turned out for the unveiling of a $15 million display village in one of Ipswich's fastest-growing areas.

Ripley Valley's Providence master planned community was opened on Saturday, with more than 1000 visitors descending on the community.

The event was hosted by broadcaster Ben Davis with Selling Houses Australia's Andrew Winter providing insights on buying property and Michael and Carlene Duffy from The Block providing home styling tips.

The display village includes about 30 homes, with builders such as Metricon, Rivergum Homes, Stylemaster, Burbank and Coral Homes on display.

In the village, Rivergum Homes' will offer its new Oxygen Series designs - Volar and Latitude.

They have been designed to create a balance between south-east Queensland's temperate climate and modern design.

Rivergum Homes national design manager John Eckert said the designs incorporated elements that acknowledged a potential buyer's desire to be comfortable in their own home.

"The whole range has been designed with solar flip, where the outdoor entertainment area, kitchen and living area is flappable on every plan, so we can get the best available solar orientation," he said.

"We've also made sure all of our homes, Latitude in particular, has cross ventilation throughout all living areas, with windows and door openings that line up with each other to ensure that cross ventilation through the home.

The Latitude also utilises external solar screens to mitigate the heat load on glass surfaces and high level fans to encourage air movement.

Mr Eckert said the features could have a dramatic effect on the temperature inside a home and reduce the need for costly air-conditioning.

Canstar estimates a split-system air-conditioner can cost about $648 to run for 12 hours a day through summer, but just $216 if running for four hours a day.

Ducted air can cost more than $3200 over summer if running 12 hours a day and $1080 if on for four hours a day.