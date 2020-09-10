New 150-place child care centre planned near Costco

A new child care centre with capacity for 150 children is planned in Ipswich and will be located in the same precinct as Costco Bundamba.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council on behalf of Ink Developments Pty Ltd to construct the facility.

If approved, the one-storey centre will be built on land on Bognuda St, Bundamba in the Citiswich Business Park.

Plans show the centre would have 922sqm of indoor space and 2991sqm of outdoor play space with 38 carparking spaces.

The 150-place facility would cater for kids aged up to five years.

The proposal is part of stage four of the Citiswich masterplan and will be adjacent to the proposed low density residential area

“The Citiswich Business Park Masterplan lot identifies the subject lot as reserved for a proposed child care centre,” the application noted.

“As such, the proposed development is consistent with the approved master plan and staged subdivision plan.

Plans for the child care centre on Bognuda St in Bundamba.

“The proposed child care centre provides a service for the growing residential catchment

and future employment node to enable care within a walkable area.

“The proposal achieves a high quality built form outcome that will comfortably coexist within the future residential estate and maintains a low density residential amenity for the future residents.”

The site originally formed part of a sport and recreation reserve which is no longer in use as of last year to allow for the realignment of Bognuda St and the construction of new roads.

“(The centre) will provide for individual access to Drysdale Court to service the intended use,” the application noted.

“(It will include) individual pedestrian link, amenities, and a landscaped entry to the

site from Bognuda Street.

“(The proposal) incorporates a landscaped interface to the future residential uses which allows for pedestrian connectivity through to the centre.”

