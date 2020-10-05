New 150-place child care centre planned for growth area

A new child care centre has been proposed for the Ecco Ripley estate.

A NEW child care centre with capacity for 150 children has been proposed to meet the needs of a rapidly growing Ipswich community.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council on behalf of Ink Developments Pty Ltd for a new facility in the Ecco Ripley estate.

The proponent is seeking approval to build a two-storey centre on land at 1 Brooking Rise, which is located within the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area.

The proposed centre would have capacity for 150 children.

The proposed 1008m2 facility would have space for 150 children under the age of five and ancillary play areas.

It is proposed it would operate from 6.30am to 7pm and have 38 carparking spaces.

Another child care centre with capacity for 162 kids has also been proposed for 2 Brooking Rise.

“Market research and feedback has indicated the need for an additional child care centre within the Ripley area due to the lack of existing centres and availability,” the application notes.

“The proposed development is appropriate for the subject site, with the proposed development considered a small-scale, compatible land use within the existing residential neighbourhood.”

The preliminary findings of a needs assessment included in the application suggested that the area is “under supplied” with long day care places.

“Based on the historical and projected population of the catchment, ‘effective demand’ for long day care places is expected to be in the order of 303 places in 2019, growing to 1,558 places by 2031,” it notes.

“This equates to an average annual growth rate of 14.6 per cent between 2019 and 2031.

“Existing supply of long day care places within the catchment is very new (providers have been operating for less than two years), totalling 199 places.

“Excess demand of long day care places is expected to increase from 216 places in 2019 to 1,047 places in 2031.

“(This development) will satisfy a notable need for the area.”

