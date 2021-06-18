New 135-place child care centre planned in growth area

Plans for a new 135-place child care, which is set to form part of a staged development in South Ripley which also includes a service station and fast food outlets, have been submitted to Ipswich City Council.

The proposed single-storey facility is stage two of a development on vacant land which fronts Ripley Road in South Ripley.

Commercial Asset Management Services Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to the council seeking permission to build the child care centre and subdivide the 18,721 sqm lot.

The proposed child care centre (surrounded by red) is planned to form part of a wider staged development.

The site over 775-785 Ripley Road and lot one of an unnamed road is located within the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area.

Stage one of development on the property for a service station and two fast food premises on the eastern side of the site was approved by the council last year.

The childcare centre is planned to be on the western side of the lot.

An unsealed and unnamed road runs along the northern boundary of the site.

Access to the site from Ripley Road will be via an access driveway approved as part of the stage one application.

“This application includes the extension of the internal access driveway from stage one to the frontage of (the proposed child care centre site),” it noted.



“Development application 21/2013/PDA over land adjoining the site to the south and west seeks approval for development of residential dwellings, park, conservation, mixed uses and new road.

“This application is currently being assessed by council.

“The application incorporates the ultimate road connection to Ripley Road south of the subject site and a connection point into a roundabout for the subject site.

Plans for the 135-place facility,

“This application indicates the requirement for a small area of new road being required to accommodate the verge which impacts on the proposed childcare centre site.

“Accordingly this small area of new road has been accommodated within the proposed reconfiguration of a lot plan for the subject site.”

The child care centre would have 963 sqm of gross floor area with integrated outdoor play areas totalling 1243 sqm and 41 carparking spaces.

It is proposed the centre would operate from 6am to 7pm Monday to Friday.

The application noted there would need to be a minimum of 18 staff employed at the centre.

“The building is orientated with large north facing play spaces located at the rear of the building, plus veranda spaces outside each childcare room,” the application stated.

“The rooms are also all serviced by an internal corridor that connects the different section of the building to the entry area.

“The proposal involves generous landscape buffers to the … site frontage to soften the extent of hardstand area for vehicle and pedestrian movement throughout the site.

“Ultimately, when the Providence Parade extension to the west of Ripley Road is delivered, the internal roadway through the subject site will connect with this new road.

“This will distribute site generated traffic across two access points onto the external road network (i.e. Ripley Road and the Providence Parade extension), reducing the impact of the subject development (and nearby approved development) upon the surrounding road network.

“No additional external roadworks are required to support the proposed development.”

