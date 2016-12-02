New 1200-seat Mormon church to open in Ipswich

COMMUNITY: Barbara MacDonald of Springfield Lakes with her children from left, Jacob, 6, Charlotte, 2, Joseph, 4, Emily, 9, and Lachlan, 8, outside the newly built Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at Augustine Heights.

ONE of Australia's largest Mormon churches will open this month in Augustine Heights.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will open the new church to the public on Saturday, December 10 while the next day worshippers from three different wards, or congregations, will gather in services throughout the day.

The new Ipswich church, on the corner of Augusta Parkway and Leon Capra Drive, will seat up to 1200 people and will be the largest church in Ipswich. It was necessary to be built due to the rapid growth of Latter-day Saints in the city.

Church spokesperson Toby Barnbrook said church membership had "tripled in the Ipswich area requiring it to expand from one Stake (Diocese) area into three".

Until now, members in the Springfield region had to meet in hired premises and at the Forestdale Chapel.

"The (new) building has the capability to adapt for varied needs. The two internal courtyards have doors which allow five separate areas to open into a central area," Mr Barnbrook said.

"The church has buildings throughout Ipswich in Brassall, Bellbird Park, Raceview and now Augustine Heights."

Mr Barnbrook said the church was "a magnificent structure and a real asset to the community".

Construction is now complete, but for a few finishing touches.

The faith of Latter-day Saints is evident by their willingness to contribute to their religion's growth.

"It is a building that has been prepaid for by the member," local church public affairs director Evelyn Ray said.

"Members pay tithing every week and that pays for buildings all around the world."

Springfield Lakes church member Barbara MacDonald is eagerly awaiting the opening of the new place of worship.

"It's great because it is closer to home," she said.

"We used to go out to Forestdale and now we are just 10 minutes away. It will be a community hub and a place where people can come and be welcomed.

"It has so much space as well and will be a good place for kids to be and enjoy all sorts of activities."