New 120-place child care centre planned

A NEW childcare centre with a capacity for 120 kids is in the works to service Ipswich’s northern suburbs.

Yahka Childcare Pty Ltd, which also operates a child care facility at Capalaba, has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council seeking approval to build a new centre at Brassall.

The proposed site is located over 214-220 Pine Mountain Road and was previously used as a nursery.

It is currently unoccupied with a large industrial shed still on the land.

The single-storey centre would have 1659m2 of outdoor play area and a total gross floor area of 920m2.

The single-storey facility would have capacity for 120 kids.

The proposed development would only cover about a quarter of the site, which is located just south of the Warrego Highway.

The report notes about 20 staff would be needed to work in the centre.

Hours of operation are proposed to be 6.30am-6.30pm Monday to Friday, and 7am-6pm for the outdoor spaces.

“The proposed child care centre will utilise the existing vehicle crossover from Pine Mountain Road for access purposes for pedestrians and car park ingress,” the application notes.

“The centre will cater for a maximum of 120 children with indoor activity rooms, outdoor play spaces, administrative and staff facilities, reception, kitchen and laundry.

“The proposed child care centre will provide school aged care - before and after school and vacation care, along with long day care aged 0-6 years.

“The child care centre will provide a high quality and well-designed community facility that will assist in addressing the shortfall of accessible long day care facilities across Ipswich’s northern growing residential suburbs.

A total of 37 car parking spaces will be built on the southern side of the centre.



“The proposed development comprises a significantly lower (gross floor area) and site cover usually associated with child care centre developments within low density residential areas,” the application notes.

“The child care centre will therefore not result in the over intensification of the site.

“The proposed child care centre will provide an important community service and will help meet the demand for affordable, accessible childcare service for the increasing local population.”

