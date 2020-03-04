Menu
New $1.2 million Mt Crosby fence to protect drinking water

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
4th Mar 2020 11:25 AM
A new $1.2 million fence has been installed at Mt Crosby along the Brisbane River to protect South East Queensland’s main drinking water.

Following risk assessments to the water quality at the Mt Crosby weir pool, Seqwater fast-tracked the fence to help protect vital land and infrastructure.

Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan said an increase of unauthorised trail bikes and 4WD vehicles breaking through boundary fences was affecting the quality of the water at weir pool.

“The Mt Crosby Water Treatment Plants are the source of 40 per cent of the water in the SEQ Water Grid and one of our most important bulk water assets,” Mr Brennan said.

“In order to prevent the growing number of people trespassing on land close to our raw water intake, a fence has now been installed to help protect this vital source of drinking water.

“The 16km welded anti vehicle fence will also support other catchment protection activities including the maintenance of fire trails and management of other risks, including wildfire.”

The weir pool and upstream river is surrounded by the Mt Crosby Nature Refuge, private Seqwater land helping to protect the water catchment and enhance the local natural environment.

The project was undertaken in association with Powerlink who also own land within the area.

If neighbours of the refuge witness unauthorised behaviour, they can contact Policelink on 131 444.

