New $100K off-leash dog park coming for Ipswich suburb

Helen Spelitis
| 28th Jun 2017 12:00 PM Updated: 12:13 PM

CRIES from Ipswich residents for a dog park in the Yamanto area have been answered in this year's budget.

Ipswich City Council handed down the 2017-2018 budget on Tuesday and among the funded projects was $100,000 for an off-leash dog park at Yamanto.

There are already 14 off-leash dog parks across the Ipswich council area.

But councillor David Pahlke said residents had consistently asked for a new one in his division.

"We only have one in Rosewood with the next closest one at Brassall,' Cr Pahlke said.

"I have requests for off-leash parks at Willowbank and Marburg too.

"This one has been a long time coming.

"It services Charlie Pisasale's area too and we worked hard together to get this one through."

Cr Pahlke said together, he and Cr Pisasale, had been petitioning the council for the last two or three years to include the new park in the budget.

"I am so pleased that with the help of Charlie Pisasale we got it into this year's budget," Cr Pahlke said.

Cr Pisasale agreed, saying dog parks were a hot topic and the call for this facility had been loud and clear.

Cr Pahlke said there were specific requirements for an off-leash dog park including trees, benches, a concrete path and ensuring there was enough space so the dogs' barking wouldn't negatively impact on surrounding neighbours.

"I hope it will be finished just after January or February," Cr Pahlke said.

The off-leash dog area will be built at Sarah Drive Park, Yamanto.

Off leash dog parks, Ipswich

  • Camira Recreation Reserve - 74 Moss Road, Camira
  • Grande Park - Springfield Central, Grande Avenue, Springfield Central
  • Rex Hawkes Park - Llewellen Drive, Redbank Plains
  • Goodna Off-Leash Dog Park - 62 Brisbane Terrace, Goodna
  • Banjo Patterson Park - 2 Lawrie Drive, Collingwood Park
  • Noel Street Reserve- 1-3 Noel Street, Dinmore
  • Jack Barkley Park- Gledson Street, North Booval
  • Battye Park - 1A Hunter Street, Brassall
  • David W Coultas Park - 224 South Station Road, Raceview
  • Jane Gorry Park - 4 Christopher Street, Augustine Heights
  • Cribb Park - 29-39 Pelican Street, North Ipswich
  • Wulkuraka Park - 98 Toongarra Road, Wulkuraka
  • Conway Street Park - 10 Conway Street, Riverview
  • Tom Lenihan Park - Lot 20 Bennett Street, Rosewood
