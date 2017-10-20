New $100K facility at Ipswich school opens

CAMIRA State School students had the chance to meet the Premier yesterday, as she hit the campaign trail with Labor's candidate for the new seat of Jordan.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Jordan candidate Charis Mullen were on hand for the launch of Camira's new state government-funded open learning centre.

The school officially launched the new facility yesterday which comes as a result of a $109,000 upgrade and part of a larger investment into education from the Palaszczuk Government.

Ms Palaszczuk and Ms Mullen watched students engaged in magnetic force field and meal worm experiments.

The Premier said all students deserved to access quality education and while the school would fall into the new electorate of Jordan following the state election due next year, Labor would fight to ensure schools were properly supported no matter where they were in the state.

"This new outdoor learning environment will ensure that students are learning not only with great teachers but also in great surroundings," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Camira State School on Friday. Rob Williams

"That's important because the jobs of the future will require STEM skills which the students can learn right here in Camira."

Camira principal Glenn Forbes said it was a much needed facility for the students and was pleased with the end result.

"It's given us a dedicated space to use for the delivery of science and technology lessons within the school and the outdoor learning area has given us flexibility in terms of being able to learn inside and outside and ultimately improve outcomes for students," Mr Forbes said.

"STEM is a big focus area and giving the kids the skills to build 21st-century thinking and learning has been a priority for the school and the Government. The creation of this project and this learning space mean we are able to deliver that."

Ms Mullen said education was fundamental to Labor governments.

"As a mother of two young girls, I know how important quality schools and a quality education is," she said.

"Labor is investing a record $9.8billion in education through the current budget because a good education is so important to setting up young Queenslanders for a successful career into the future."