Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was taken into custody at the scene of the raid. Picture: Chris McMahon
A man was taken into custody at the scene of the raid. Picture: Chris McMahon
Crime

‘Never seen so many police’: Cops descend on house

by CHRIS MCMAHON
1st Aug 2019 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have swarmed a street in Paradise Point, causing an early morning kerfuffle in the beachside suburb.

A young man was taken into custody following the raid on the home in Abalone Ave.

Six police cars descended on the street about 9am this morning looking for the man.

Detectives were seen carrying bags of evidence from the home.

It is unknown at this stage why the man was arrested.

A resident witnessing the drama said there were "heaps and heaps and heaps of cops".

"I have never seen that many police in Paradise Point ever."

More Stories

arrest police incident raid

Top Stories

    WATCH: Moment month-long manhunt came to an end

    premium_icon WATCH: Moment month-long manhunt came to an end

    Crime A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after a dramatic police pursuit south of Brisbane.

    See how these diverse Eagles women created a winning formula

    premium_icon See how these diverse Eagles women created a winning formula

    AFL Players from different sporting backgrounds become a united force

    • 1st Aug 2019 10:05 AM
    Council plans for future of old cinemas building in CBD

    premium_icon Council plans for future of old cinemas building in CBD

    Council News The concrete-panel building has sat empty since the cinemas closed