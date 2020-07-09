Never put shoes on the table: ‘Jimbo’ shares footy thoughts

BOMBER’S BLAST

WHEN you talk Ipswich Jets and officials that have helped the club to the great position it is in now, one name always pops up.

That is James “Jimbo” Landy.

In today’s profile, Jimbo talks about his rugby league journey.

Rugby league achievements: Coached juniors and seniors for many years at Norths Tigers Ipswich; Ipswich Jets coach Ist Grade, 2nd Grade and Under 19; Queensland Residents and Under 19 selector. Current board member Ipswich Jets. Life Member Ipswich Jets and Norths Tigers Ipswich.

Why did you get involved in rugby league: I have always been involved in rugby league and had the opportunity to take my coaching career to the next level at the Jets. It was very rewarding to foster the pathway for our local players.

Favourite player: Bobby Fulton - one of the most exciting, skilful and game changing players I have seen.

Best piece of advice received: The harder you work for something, the greater you will feel when you achieve it. (The late Snow Hooper).

High/low point: Being part of the Jets 2015 season winning grand finals in the BRL, Intrust Super Cup and becoming the NRL State champions. Low point was losing the 1989 grand final.

Sporting idol growing up: Jack Gibson was a very astute coach and mentor to many.

Superstitutions: Never put shoes on the table.

Advice to juniors: Always be respectful, train hard, play to your best, never give up and most of all have fun.

Quick thoughts

POSITIVES: 1. The form of the Brisbane Lions has gone from strength to strength with another great victory over a high ended opponent in Port Adelaide.

2. The Queensland Reds had waited long enough to get on the field during this enforced break and returned with a super win over the Waratahs.

3. Live cricket returned to our TV screens during the week with England hosting the West Indies. It was great to finally see some action.

Negatives: 1. Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake had a brain explosion last week when he abused the referee after the game last week and now has a few weeks to think about the context of the words that he used. They were terrible and highly offensive.

2. The COVID situation in Melbourne has grabbed another casualty with the VFL season being cancelled.

Sporting birthdays: 1. 1922 - Future world middleweight champion Jake La Motta was born. He was immortalised in the film Raging Bull.

2. 1943 - American tennis player Arthur Ashe. Ashe went on to win three Grand Slam titles.

3. 1949 - Indian superstar batsman Sunil Gavaskar. He would play 125 Tests scoring 10,122 runs at 51.12 with 34 centuries.

On this day: 1. 1884 - The First Test was scheduled to be played at Old Trafford. Unfortunately day 1 was washed out.

2. 1975 - England opening batsman Graham Gooch made his debut. He would fail to trouble the scorers in this Test scoring a pair.

3. 2016 - Andy Murray defeats Milos Raonic 6/4 7/6 7/6 to win his second Wimbledon title.