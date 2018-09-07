Never giving up builds satisfying club culture

CLUB SPIRIT: The Brothers Blue under-17 rugby league team playing in this year's grand final.

HAVING been a long-time Brothers supporter, Russell Myers has seen plenty of talented young footballers rise through the ranks.

His latest Brothers Blue under-17 combination has provided some of his most satisfying moments as a coach.

Brothers Blue head into Saturday's grand final undefeated after a tough 28-20 win over Norths Gold two weeks ago.

"Absolutely, that was a good hit-out,'' Myers said of playing Norths.

The teams meet again in Saturday's 11.15am grand final.

"They are a quality side and they've been getting better as the year has progressed as well,'' Myers said.

"They are certainly our number one challenge.''

However, the Brothers coach was happy to highlight his team's strength throughout a season of consistent performances.

"I'd say that they just never give up and they have self-belief,'' Myers said of Brothers Blue.

"And we encourage them to play what is in front of them.

"We work to a shape but then they get the freedom to play what's in front.''

That was showcased earlier in the season in Brothers' only draw.

"The boys stepped up when we played Goodna out at Lowood,'' Myers said.

"That was probably our best effort.

"I went out there with 15 players and finished with 12.

"To come away with a draw against those blokes with a full squad was pretty physically demanding but highly praisable for their efforts.''

Myers said finishing minor premiers was especially pleasing, given the team has a 50/50 split between 15/16 year-olds and players turning 17.

"I coached some of them last year and I've been at the club for a long time so I've worked with the boys in under 14s and under 15s and junior years as well,'' he said.

"Most of them are Brothers juniors.''

He said that was a credit to Brothers, for continuing to develop young players.

"It's been a great year for Brothers,'' Myers said. "And that was rewarded at the (Rugby League Ipswich) awards night. We got club champions.''

Brothers Blue also won last year's under-17 grand final, with some of those players moving up a grade this season.

With last weekend off, Myers said it was important to keep his team's build-up as relaxed as possible.

"I don't really want to change what's working,'' he said.

The 2018 team is captained by halfback Nick Moyer.

Myers appreciated the support of club staff like Peter Henderson, Barry Kelly and his assistant coach Damien West.

"Westy'' is playing for Brothers in the Reserve Grade grand final.

Myers said the team had plenty to keep motivated in their quest to complete an undefeated season.

"We'd like to roll off with the win. That would be the icing on the cake,'' Myers said.

And showing his club loyalty, Myers said an under-17 triumph would sit well with Brothers' earlier Second Division grand final victory, where Sam Krueger was the coach.