Never give up: Football captain shares 'best feeling'

FOOTBALL: With "never give up'' taped to her left wrist, Sasha Beaumont is the type of leader Western Pride needs.

She's positive, skilful and a good sport.

After sharing in her team's latest 3-0 National Premier Leagues loss to Capalaba, Beaumont just needs her teammates to stick together.

She's confident that will happen after she took over the captaincy following the recent departure of Sophie Weatherby.

Beaumont, 19, is one of the older players in a youth-laden Pride women's side that has battled hard without much luck this season, notching two wins and two draws from 20 games.

That testing time continued on Saturday when Pride held Capalaba scoreless in the first half and showed plenty of defensive determination before the visitors broke through.

Despite another setback, Beaumont stood strong outside the Briggs Road Sporting Complex dressing room.

"A lot of players in our team are so courageous at the moment,'' Beaumont said. "And they were quality goals. They had to change their formation to get past us.''

Beaumont joined Western Pride in 2017 after working with current head coach Belinda Kitching in Hervey Bay.

She appreciated the Pride captaincy honour. "It's the best feeling ever to lead those girls,'' she said.

"A lot of the younger ones look up to you and it's great to be representing that team.

"We've just got to stick together, build again for next year. The season is not over but just keep going.''

Pride had an anxious wait on Saturday when centre half Georgia Buchanan was stretchered from the field after copping an elbow to the head.

Buchanan was later sitting up outside the dressing room after receiving great care from Pride trainers and officials.

NPL women: Capalaba def Western Pride 3-0.