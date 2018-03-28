Never a better time to be a Simpson in Springfield

Krispy Kreme Redbank is giving away free D'ohnuts to Aussie members of the extended Simpson family tomorrow.

DOUGHNUT panic, but your animated fueled dreams are about to come true.

Two iconic brands, The Simpsons and Krispy Kreme, have brought together the best of both worlds to launch Australia's first official Simpsons D'ohnut.

For tomorrow only (March 29) anyone with the last name "Simpson” can redeem a complimentary D'ohnut simply by showing photo ID in participating stores.

The D'ohnut, which rolled into stores this week, has already taken Australia by storm with many stores selling out on the first day.

If you doughnut make the giveaway this time around, you'll be able to purchase The Simpsons D'ohnut from 7-Eleven and Krispy Kreme stores until April 30.

Krispy Kreme Australia head of marketing Russell Schulman said the company was incredibly excited about releasing Australia's first official Simpsons D'ohnut.

"Pairing Homer Simpson, the world's favourite doughnut devourer with the world's most iconic doughnut company is a match made in doughnut heaven,” he said.

"And it tastes just as good as you've imagined all those years.”

The Simpsons D'ohnut puts a twist on the iconic cartoon treat, starting with the classic Krispy Kreme Original Glaze- the doughnut is dipped in strawberry-flavoured white chocolate truffle to achieve the unmistakable pink hue and is topped with coloured sprinkles.

To tie the launch together, the Simpons D'ohnut will be available in a bespoke box featuring Homer Simpson, designed exclusively by the artists behind the favourite television family.

For a complete list of Krispy Kreme stores visit: www.krispykreme.com.au/our-stores