Neumann launches eighth Blair disability 'bible'

Shawn Gamble and Peter Tully of Able Australia with Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann at the launch of the Blair Disability Links.

Shawn Gamble and Peter Tully of Able Australia with Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann at the launch of the Blair Disability Links. Hayden Johnson

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

Interest in the one-stop information booklet for people with a disability is continuing to grow with each new edition.

The eighth instalment of the Blair Disability Links, published by Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann, was launched at Brassell Shopping Centre on Friday.

With the resounding success of previous issues, Mr Neumann also collated and published the inaugural Blair Seniors Links.

Both booklets act as a "bible” of information for seniors and people living with a disability, and their carers.

Peter Tully was involved in the original book launch in 2010.

The cerebral palsy sufferer said the booklet was full of every service provider in the Ipswich and Somerset areas.

"People with disabilities in this area - in the Blair federal electorate - had no idea what to do to engage in the community,” he said.

"This booklet has created opportunities for networking for people to come together.

"Get a copy because that's the starting point to helping them understand what the NDIS means for them in engaging with their plan once it's approved.”

Mr Tully, who stars on the front cover of the booklet, said he was "more than happy” to sign autographs with Mr Neumann.

The Labor MP for Blair was ecstatic on Friday morning with the hundreds of people who arrived for the launch.

Since 2010 more than 80,000 directories have been given away.

"People are walking away with boxes of them today,” he said.

"It's really important that we do this - it's the guide or the bible for people living with a disability and their service providers.

"Not every provider delivers the same service so having service providers actually know what each other delivers means you can refer to other people.”

Mr Neumann said the booklet was important as the National Disability Insurance Scheme - which allows people to choose their own services - rolls out across Ipswich.