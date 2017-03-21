29°
News

Neumann campaigns for veterans' recovery centre

Joel Gould
| 21st Mar 2017 5:00 AM
WHERE IS IT? Senator Barry O'Sullivan (left) chats with returned serviceman Micheal Blaine and former LNP candidate for Blair Teresa Harding about proposed veterans centre.
WHERE IS IT? Senator Barry O'Sullivan (left) chats with returned serviceman Micheal Blaine and former LNP candidate for Blair Teresa Harding about proposed veterans centre. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHERE is the Ipswich veterans' recovery centre that was promised by the LNP at the last election with $1 million in funding?

That is the question Blair MP Shayne Neumann is asking the Turnbull Government as he ramps up a campaign to make the centre a reality.

Prior to the last election LNP candidate Teresa Harding vowed to fight for $1 million in funding for a veterans' recovery centre in Ipswich if elected.

Senator Barry O'Sullivan said he would do his level best to ensure the funding was delivered.

Mr Neumann backed their plan at the time but told the QT it needed to be brought to fruition.

He has written to Minister for Veterans' Affairs Dan Tehan and Sen O'Sullivan to get the show on the road.

Mr Neumann wrote in a letter to Mr Tehan that, "I wish to follow up Senator O'Sullivan's election commitment and seek an update on the progress of the project", while stating it was a much needed project and one he wanted to become a reality.

Last year the plan received the support of Ipswich returned serviceman Michael Blaine, who is also an Ipswich RSL sub-branch member, as 2000 military members and more than 3500 veterans live in Blair.

Mr Blaine, who spent 23 years in the army in places such as Somalia and East Timor, is a Totally and Permanently Incapacitated pensioner and volunteers for the RSL as a pensions and welfare advocate.

"This (recovery centre) is very much needed," he said last year.

"There are so many young veterans out there who need a place to go and people to talk to in order to get the information they need.

"We need to have one central area where they can meet and relate to other veterans and get the psychological and family support services they need."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  veterans recovery centre

Should religious 'ministers' be forced to report abuse?

Should religious 'ministers' be forced to report abuse?

MINISTERS of religion will be forced to report child sex abuse to authorities under new laws to come before State Parliament this week.

'Terrible' training puts bouncers, clubbers lives at risks

Security guards are not prepared for life in the job, says one bouncer.

An Ipswich bouncer has had to teach himself vital safety manoeuvres

Woman in custody after police called to adult shop

Reports indicate woman with a knife was causing a disturbance

Rain saturates Ipswich as forecasters predict storms

Generic rain photo from Pixabay.com Photo Contributed

SEE how much rain Ipswich and Boonah actually got

Local Partners

Regional clubs urged to protect fields during wet weather

DUE to the forecast of rain this week, Sport Ipswich asks clubs to be mindful of using sporting fields in wet weather.

Ipswich Gospel group's plans for another worship place

Praying hands on a Holy Bible

Place of worship set to operate from 6am to 8pm seven days a week

PHOTOS: Beer extravaganza with local twist

Reg Beadle, Colin Appleton, Jane Appleton, Olive Beadle, Dan Beadle and Kate Perry at the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery on Sunday.

Brewsvegas showcases local craft beer and produce

Five things to do this weekend

The RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre has a free public open day this Sunday.

What's on in Ipswich

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Toowoomba filmmaker's big win at Miami film festival

IAIN Fulton is back on home soil after brushing shoulders with the who's who of the American film industry

Simon and Alene say 'I do' all over again

Alene and Simon renew their vows in a scene from Married At First Sight.

IPSWICH man gets his happily ever after with TV wife.

The sexiest MKR challenge yet

Courtney and Valerie have these expressions for a good reason.

THE challenge is to make sauce worth bottling, and it’s sexy.

Adele is obsessed with this Aussie TV show

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

THE British singer made time to visit the set of her favourite show.

Ten axes Biggest Loser from Sunday nights

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

Transformed series moved after its ratings slumped to a record low.

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

Married At First Sight’s Nadia finally snaps.

AFTER weeks of bullying by her TV husband, MAFS wife finally snaps.

The mind-boggling cost of Be Our Guest scene

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

ONE scene cost Disney more than the usual budget for an entire movie

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR, MUST BE SOLD AT AUCTION!

44 Bourke Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 Auction...

Nestled on a huge 1012sqm parcel of land with subdivision potential sits this home with boundless opportunities. With a structurally sound foundation the home is...

Opportunity to Create or Recreate a Top Horse Training Facility

2682 Cunningham Highway, Willowbank 4306

Rural 3 2 10 $759,000...

“Runnymede Lodge” Location! Location!! Being only 5 minutes to Ipswich, 3 minutes to Willowbank Raceway, 5 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 45-50 minutes to...

HIGHSET SENSATION! ELEVATED POSITION! TRANQUIL LIVING!

28 Glode Avenue, Churchill 4305

House 4 2 3 $339,000

This large home is made for family living and consists of spectacular views across Ipswich and offers beautiful breezes throughout the home. With four good size...

APPROX 7 ACRES (2 lots), 3 BED, 2 BATH + SHED

17 Cornish Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 2 OFFERS FROM $399K...

This property has plenty to offer a buyer wanting a neat and tidy home and lots of land for a small hobby farm, quad bikes, horses, cattle, gardens etc. The...

AWESOME INVESTMENT - NO CAR? NO WORRIES!

1/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $260,000

Excellent opportunity to purchase this stand alone duplex, positioned right in the centre of all you need... An excellent location, enabling you to walk to local...

UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE SALE - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS CONSIDERED

31 Peregrine Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $269,000

SPACIOUS OPEN PLAN DESIGN WITH AIR CONDITIONED COMFORT FULLY FENCED 700SQM BLOCK IN CENTRAL CONVENIENT NEW ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & SPECIALTY RETAIL...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

REDUCED TO SELL!

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,00

SITUATED SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING A MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE AND RAIL MAKES THIS A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY IF NEEDED. WITH A RENTAL APPRAISAL OF $260 PER...

STAND ALONE DUPLEX WITH FANTASTIC POSITION

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 $265,000

Perfect for those that would like to maintain their independence, but don't want the maintenance of a large block or don't want to live in a complex. Positioned in...

THE UNIT YOU SIMPLY MUST OWN!

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Construction underway at $180m Ipswich development

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

Work has begun at new master-planned community

Council to auction private property over unpaid rates

Time is up for the owner of a 1750 square metre parcel of land at Moore who failed to pay their rate for more than three years before the council took over the property.

Bargain hunters' chance to snap up a block of land at auction

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!