Netflix‘s sneaky new feature slammed

A NEW Netflix feature has been slammed by child safety experts who say the app "undermines" parents.

The feature lets children collect "patches" by watching TV shows, raising concerns about binge-watching, reports The Sun.

According to some experts, the Netflix feature is actually training children to watch TV excessively.

The "patches" are collectable images that you can only access if you've watched an episode of Fuller House, Trollhunter or A Series of Unfortunate Events.

You don't get anything else from earning "patches" - each one is a reward in itself.

But although it sounds like harmless fun, the new feature has been condemned by US child advocacy group Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood.

Executive Director Josh Golin told Gizmodo: "It's designed to turn kids into lobbyists and undermine parents' limits

"It's just incredible to me that as we're having this national conversation about persuasive design of tech, and how tech is often designed for the benefit of tech companies at the expense of users' wellbeing, that Netflix would test something like this."

Netflix has confirmed that it is indeed testing the feature and it might not roll out to all users.

"We are testing a new feature on select kids titles that introduces collectable items for a more interactive experience, adding an element of fun and providing kids something to talk about and share around the titles they love," a Netflix spokesman told Variety.

"We learn by testing, and this feature may or may not become part of the Netflix experience."

But Golin says that it would be very dangerous if Netflix did launch the feature to all users.

"Children like to collect things.

"So this will probably be incredibly effective at getting kids wanting to watch more and more Netflix.

This story first appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.