Netflix warning for Australia

NSW Police have issued a warning to protect more Australians falling for the scam Trevor Veale

NETFLIX has again been hit by a sophisticated scam that attempts to fool subscribers into handing over their credit card details.

The bogus email has been doing the rounds in Australia and has attracted the attention of New South Wales police, who tweeted a warning this morning.

The are some Stranger Things going on with this 'Netflix' email https://t.co/fchkUSkcEP pic.twitter.com/qc7LWgwEsX — NSW Police (@nswpolice) January 10, 2018

The email tells Netflix users their credit card details need updating - and invites them to click through to a second page that is a phishing site.

Phishing is the attempt to obtain information like card details and passwords by disguising a web page as trustworthy.

The scam is signed "your friends at Netflix". It isn't known how many people have fallen for the scam.

Comment is being sought from Netflix.