Merlin’s beard — that’s a lot of Harry Potter screen time.
TV

Netflix drops major Harry Potter news

by Bronte Coy
19th Dec 2018 9:12 AM

MUGGLES - prepare for a magical summer.

Just days after Stan announced a major deal with Disney - which saw the company's best live-action and animated films and TV shows added to the service - rival streaming service Netflix has offered up a major surprise of its own.

The entire Harry Potter collection will be available to watch from January 15 - meaning hours of uninterrupted quality time with Harry, Hermione, Ron and the world of wizardry and witchcraft.

All eight films will be released via Netflix - Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets, Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, Harry Potter And The Order Of Phoenix, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2.

 

It's just under a month until they're all available - and fans are riddikulus-ly (sorry) excited:

