Australia's top netballers win minimum wage rise

Australia's netballers have won a minimum-wage increase and improved health and wellbeing clauses in their updated collective player agreement for the Super Netball league.

Club salary caps will increase by almost nine per cent this year to more than $750,000 in the reworked agreement, which will take players through to the end of the current broadcast deal at the end of 2021.

The minimum wage for players will rise by 10 per cent to $33,000 from 2021, while all players will receive an increased health insurance payment of $2667.

The Australian Netball Players' Association had been pushing for an increase to the $30,000 minimum wage and pay and conditions for club training partners, whose payment will rise from $2000 to $3500.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Player wellbeing had also been a sharp focus of the ANPA and the new deal will also see the introduction of athlete wellbeing minimum standards from this season.

In the new deal, each team must commit to providing wellbeing services to work closely with the players and Netball Australia's full-time national wellbeing manager.

Netball Australia estimated that the potential new average salary for players would be more than $75,000.

The sport's national body said the new agreement ensured its players remained "the highest-paid female domestic club athletes in Australia".

"Super Netball is already the world's premier netball competition and the league's vision is

to become the number one women's sport league globally, so we'll continue to work

proactively with all our stakeholders, particularly the playing group, to achieve that," Super Netball chief executive Chris Symington said.

Action from last year’s grand final between the Lightning and the Swifts. Picture Annette Dew

Players' association chief executive Kathryn Harby-Williams said the players were happy the focus of their push in the discussions with NA had been met.

"The playing group prioritised wellbeing and private health Insurance, in addition to an increase in minimum salary and payment made to training partners," Harby-Williams said.

"All of these areas have seen an uplift, which is of great benefit to the players."

Players will also be allowed to perform work related to "netball development" outside of their club's salary cap in the new agreement.

Super Netball franchises will receive $200,000 per club for additional employment, education and ambassadorial roles, up from $150,000.

Selection panel to choose new coach

Netball Australia will appoint a selection panel to choose its next Diamonds coach.

After Tuesday's announcement the contract of long-term Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander would not be renewed, Netball Australiawill officially begin the recruitment process for her replacement next month.

NA said it was still determining who would sit on the selection panel.

Alexander coached the Diamonds for more than eight years, leading the team to gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2015netball World Cup and silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2019 netball World Cup.

She is the most-capped Australian netball coach, having led the the team in 102 Tests.

Alexander will coach the Diamonds one final time in next month's bushfire relief charity match against a Super Netball All-Starsteam in Sydney on March 1.