Netballer visits upcoming sports stars

QUEENSLAND Firebirds player Abigail Latu-Meafou was a popular visitor at St Augustine's College this week.

More than 40 students were excited to see the elite netballer and to learn from her experiences.

The visit coincided with St Augustine's Sporting Schools netball program which has been conducted each Thursday after school during Term 2.

"As we are a P-12 school we use the sporting schools program to fund sports programs from a range of sports in an effort to encourage maximum participation in multiple sports at an early age,'' Sports development and facilities co-ordinator David Vella said.

"This then leads in to sporting team involvement as the students progress from years 5-12.''

During the one-hour session, Latu-Meafou offered valuable tips on goal shooting.

Vella said the St Augustine's students enjoyed the visit and appreciated the elite player staying behind to sign posters for the students.