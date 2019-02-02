Geitz on baby No2: It’s a game-changer

LAURA Geitz is preparing for "full mum mode", with the netball legend expecting her second child in late July.

The former Queensland Firebirds and Australian Diamonds superstar and her husband Mark Gilbride are expecting life to be hectic when the new bundle of joy arrives to join their son Barney who turns two this month.

GEITZ MAKING MOST OF HER RETIREMENT

"I've learnt with being a mum that most things are out of your control and it is no longer about what you want to do,'' Geitz told The Courier-Mail.

Laura Geitz is excited to raise two children at her Brookfield home. Picture: Peter Wallis

"Life revolves around their little lives now.

"You can have all the plans in the world but at the end of the day, they will run the show.

"Life will be busy. It's full mum mode now.

"When you have the one, you can still manage a lot of other things but two is a game-changer.''

Geitz retired from netball last year after 71 Tests for Australia, two World Cup wins, one Commonwealth Games gold medal, 169 national league games and three championships with her beloved Firebirds.

Barney was born towards the end of her stellar career and she returned to the game that made her a household name and a corporate juggernaut for one more season in 2018.

She said not juggling netball commitments with motherhood would be a weight off the shoulders.

"It will be very different this time around," she said.

"When I had Barney, I wasn't done with netball and I had some big decisions to make.

"But I'm retired now and I'm just so excited to be growing our family now that we've made a tree-change (the family moved to Brookfield last year) to have some space and to be able to raise more than just one child is something we are really looking forward to.''

Laura Geitz and her son Barney. Picture: Peter Wallis

Geitz has not been overwhelmed with questions about when a second child was on the way.

She has no preference about its gender - which will remain a mystery to her and her husband until it is born.

"There hasn't been a lot of 'so when can we expect No. 2?' " she said.

"We always thought that whenever it happens, it happens, but there hasn't been a lot of questions which has been a little bit of a surprise.

"As long as it is happy and healthy, it doesn't matter to us whether Barney gets a little sister or brother.''