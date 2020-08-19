Netball Queensland’s ’great job’ meeting new challenges

Ipswich Flyers wing defence Skye Sippel had a fantastic defensive game in her team’s latest SEQ Cup victory over QUT.

MOVING into the next phase of this year's Queensland Premier League competition, the Ipswich Flyers are doing everything right.

"This team is an absolute pleasure to coach,'' head coach Nicole Grant said, impressed with the attitude of her players.

"They want to learn, they work hard and they always enjoy themselves. They are competitive but they are disciplined.''

In this year's changed Netball Queensland competition structure, the Flyers topped Pool A with a promising three-win record featuring 139 goals for and 74 goals against.

Grant likes the new format where the top two sides from each pool progress into Division 1 after those first three games.

The unbeaten Flyers face Downey Park in their next match at 9.10pm on Thursday.

Each team will play each other once before the finals.

"I think it was a reasonable way of making sure the right teams were put into the right divisions,'' Grant said of the 2020 format.

"I think Netball Queensland have done a great job considering all of the challenges they have faced this season.''

Ipswich Flyers coach Nicole Grant

The Flyers tackle Downey Park fresh from a 40-35 victory over QUT.

"We put in an incredible team performance in defence,'' Grant said.

"Every player put in 100% effort when they were out on court. It was a physical game which is fantastic for the team to experience.''

Ipswich Flyers netballer Tahlia Vandenberg fought hard to secure possession in her team’s latest aerial battle with QUT.

As for Ipswich's biggest test so far, Grant welcomed such a tight contest.

"If you aren't being challenged, you aren't learning,'' she said, preparing to move into the new phase of this season's SEQ Cup series.

"Given we are only into our third game of the season I am happy with where we are at. "Playing tighter games give players experience under pressure which is fantastic for our new combinations.

"We know we have a bit to work on given our new combinations but we are working hard every chance we get.

"Everyone in the team is so supportive of each other and just want the best for each other and the team.

"We also want to make sure we are enjoying the season and always having fun.''

Flyers netballer Erin Ellis displays her commitment in defence.

In the Flyers' latest five-point win, Erin Ellis, Tahlia Vandenberg and Skye Sippel combined well as a defensive unit in the first half.

"They turned over a lot of ball even with a height disadvantage. They read the play beautifully,'' the coach said.

GAME DAY

QPL SEQ Cup Thursday night at Queensland State Netball Centre

9.10pm: Ipswich Flyers v Downey Park.