‘Nervous’ Leah qualifies for second Olympics in Tokyo

Ipswich freestyle ace Leah Neale is in line to chase gold in Tokyo after winning a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

Ipswich freestyle ace Leah Neale is in line to chase gold in Tokyo after winning a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

HAVING already won an Olympic silver medal, Ipswich swimmer Leah Neale was determined to finish her international career chasing a golden reward.

She is set to receive that opportunity in Tokyo next month after qualifying for Australia's 2x200m freestyle relay team.

Neale, who turns 26 next month, finished fourth in Monday night's 200m freestyle final at the Olympic trials in Adelaide.

The Newtown-based achiever swam a personal best 1.56.08 to finish behind the lightning fast Ariane Titmus (1.53.09), Emma McKeon (1.54.74) and Madison Wilson (1.55.68).

With the top six freestylers told they would qualify, Neale can wait confidently for the Australian Dolphins team to be officially named later this week.

That would be Neale's second Olympics after she shared in Australia's 4x200m relay silver medal success at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Leah's delighted mum Karen received a welcome response after the Ipswich swimmer's wonderful effort.

"She's kind of socialed out at the moment. She's just focused,'' Karen said.

"She just sent me a quick text message last night to say that she was very nervous and very excited.

"She really wanted to make the team.''

Ipswich international swimmer Leah Neale with mum Karen.

The Commonwealth and Australian record Titmus set in the 200m final was the second fastest swim in history.

Her 1:53:09 performance was behind Italian Federica Pellegrini's (1:52:98), set in 2009 during the super-suit era.

Having also set a personal best, Neale can complete the Australian Olympic trials more relaxed.

She has the 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle events on Wednesday and Thursday at the South Australian Aquatic and Leisure Centre.

"It was a great swim (in the 200m) and she looked very strong,'' Karen said, knowing how dedicated Leah is.

"They were talking last night with the four top girls - with the times that they produced - would quite easily break the world record.''

Impressive Ella

Another Ipswich-bred swimmer Ella Ramsay also celebrated a fantastic achievement on Monday night.

The St Peters Western Club all-rounder finished fourth in the 200m individual medley.

Ella, 16, is the daughter of Ipswich swimming coach and 2000 Sydney Olympian Heath, who represented Australia in the 200m butterfly two decades ago.

Rising Ipswich-bred talent Ella Ramsay during one of her record-breaking meets in 2020.

Wanting to follow her dad by also making the Olympics, Ella is one of Australia's most exciting future prospects.

She won an incredible 14 medals at the six-day Australian Age Championships at the Gold Coast in May.

Coached by Dean Boxall and Maxine Seear at Indooroopilly, Ella displayed her multiple talents at those titles.

On Monday night, she recorded a time of 2.13.85 in her first open final. She had qualified sixth fastest for the 200IM.

Ipswich swimmer Leah Neale competing in the 4x200m freestyle heats at the 2019 FINA World Championships in South Korea. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

For Neale, her latest success comes after changing coaches following the 2018 Commonwealth Games where she shared in the Australian 4x200m freestyle relay team's gold medal glory.

Neale returned to Ipswich after six years studying Sport and Exercise Science while training on the Sunshine Coast.

She finished her University of Sunshine Coast (USC) degree and switched from former coach Chris Mooney to working with Brisbane Aquatic Centre high performance mentor Vince Raleigh at Chandler.

Glad to be back in the water following earlier Covid restrictions, Neale shared her major goal before the Olympic trials.

"I couldn't think about stopping with the Olympics around the corner,'' the former St Mary's College student said.

"I think I would hate myself for not giving it a go.''

Dedicated Leah looking ahead

In addition to her 2018 Commonwealth Games gold, Neale was also a part of the Australian Dolphins 4x200m freestyle team that won gold and set a world record at the 2019 World Long Course Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The former CYMS-St Edmund's College swimmer also has bronze medals from the 2017 World Long Course championships in Budapest and the 2014 World Shortcourse championships in Doha.

She has represented Australia in countries around the world including Russia, the United States, New Zealand, Isle of Man, China, Brazil and South Korea.

Now Japan looms large with another Olympic opportunity in Tokyo ahead.