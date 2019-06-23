Nerves on edge as Swifts repel never-give-up Tigers

SWIFTS Bluebirds held off a fast-finishing Norths Tigers to secure a 24-22 triumph and the Harry Langer Memorial Trophy.

The Bluebirds led by two tries with 10 minutes left but Norths refused to admit defeat in front of their home fans.

Scrapping tooth and nail, the Tigers surged late to cross twice and finish within two points of a glorious comeback.

Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue admitted the Tigers' final try sent a scare through the camp and he was relieved that time expired before the ball could be kicked off.

"I was a very nervous coach,” he said. "They're a good side. They were dominating the ruck and doing the little things right.

"They don't go away. They just keep fighting to the death.”

Contesting the annual fixture played in honour of the Norths legend, both coaches agreed that it was an error-riddled encounter but neither could fault the effort and intensity of their players.

O'Donohue said he had challenged his men to deliver a mistake-free style of play and they still had much to refine ahead of next week's blockbuster with powerhouse Brothers.

"Whoever held the ball was getting momentum,” he said.

"They came down our end three times and scored three tries, so that is something we will need to work on.”

Tele Salesa, Jake O'Doherty and Harold Mosby were standouts for the Bluebirds, though O'Donohue said his outfit did not have any underperformers.

Understandably dejected with the outcome but remaining positive, Norths coach Josh Roberts said his charges had tried their guts out but simple mistakes had cost them.

He said the fact they were still a chance of finishing over the top of Swifts with five minutes to go was a testament to their character.

"That's the way Norths play,” he said.

"We give 100 per cent for the 80 minutes whether we're up by 40 or down by 40.”

In this afternoon's other clash, Brothers were too strong for the Fassifern Bombers, prevailing 38-10 at Raceview.

State of Play

RLI A-Grade Rd 13: Swifts Bluebirds 24 def Norths Tigers 22; Brothers 38 def Fassifern Bombers 10.

