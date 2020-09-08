Nerves of steel get Lockyer/Ipswich out of trouble

Lockyer/Ipswich cricketer Ian Kimlin on his way to taking four wickets.

By Mike Nowlan

FACING possible defeat, the Lockyer/Ipswich Division 2 players held their nerve to secure victory over Gold Coast Gold in their latest match at Cahill Park.

Despite making 8/209, the home side was in serious danger of losing when Gold Coast reached 5/155 after 30 overs. Gold Coast needed just 55 off the last 15 overs.

However, Lockyer/Ipswich held their catches and bowled Gold Coast out for 205.

Brad Hines and Katheryn Raymont started briskly with a 29 run opening partnership.

Hines went on to be 63 not out, which included a 29 run partnership with David Frampton off the last three overs.

Ken Wilson made 39 not out.

Skipper Hines said that the side had not been bowled out this season and had made at least 150 in every innings.

John Guiver led a positive charge by the Gold Coast. Both he and Jethro Bree retired and Gold Coast were always looking a good chance to get the runs.

However, in the last 15 overs, Ian Kimlin bowled straight and collected four wickets, taking advantage of a little Gold Coast panic that set in as the game went down to the wire.

Three overs remained when the last Gold Coast wicket fell, four runs short of the home side score.

Despite his hard hit 63 not out, Hines missed out on the man-of-the-match award that went to

Kimlin, whose four wickets in the last session got Lockyer/Ipswich home.

Hines said that injuries in the field put pressure on the side, restricting some of the bowlers.

However, he said it was a great feeling for the side to hold up under the pressure of the last 15 overs.

John Guiver, with 47 runs and two wickets, was Gold Coast’s man of the match.

Katherine Raymont catches the ball down legside.

Over 50s bow out

A dismal season for the Lockyer/Ipswich Division 2 over 50s came to an end at Ropehill on Saturday.

Lockyer/Ipswich again had their meagre batting total easily run down by Gold Coast Thunder.

Despite Steve Lewis making a hard hit 50, the team struggled to be all out for 136.

Darryl O’Sullivan was next highest with 20.

T Blacktopp finished with the impressive analysis of 5/23 off eight overs for Gold Coast, who then chased down the home team score in 19 overs for the loss of one wicket.

R John retired for 50.

Only once in five games did Lockyer/Ipswich bat out their overs.

The most wickets taken in an innings was three. Several key players have been available only occasionally or not at all.

Co-ordinator and captain Gary Rule was thanked for holding the side together and enabling everyone to be involved and enjoy their participation.