Nerves gone: Lisa shares Goodna’s confidence for finals

The Goodna Sapphires are on target for another SEQ Cup title.

The Goodna Sapphires are on target for another SEQ Cup title.

AS a newcomer to the powerhouse Goodna Sapphires side, Lisa Tucker has overcome some early nerves to settle into a winning mindset.

Surrounded by quality netballers, the wing defence is enjoying being part of such an accomplished Queensland Premier League SEQ Cup side preparing for finals.

"I feel privileged to be playing with an experienced team under the leadership of our coach Scooby (David Eustace),'' she said.

"Having not played full court netball for a number of years, I was somewhat nervous at the beginning of the season but I am lucky to be playing with my bestie Sez (Sarah Jackson) and I also know the girls through playing with or against them in indoor netball.

"That has definitely helped me to ease into the team.

"I am also really enjoying playing wing defence which would have to be my favourite position.''

Goodna Sapphires netballer Lisa Tucker

With a two-week break before Goodna's semi-final, Tucker shares the confidence that has secured the Sapphires grand final victories in 2017 and 2018 before finishing runners-up last year.

"I know that when we are at our best we are unstoppable,'' she said.

"And don't get me wrong, we have had some games where we have had patches of not being at our best, but our determination has got us over the line in these cases.

"The most important time for it all to come together however is when it counts the most. And that is finals' time.''

Tucker has only missed two games in this year's COVID-impacted QPL season.

However, she welcomed her team's 44-35 latest local derby victory over the Ipswich Flyers.

"We had a tough game last week so it was good to get the win in the end,'' Tucker said.

"As a team, we know we didn't execute some components of our game like we can but that is something to take away from the game and work on for our upcoming games.''

As for why the Sapphires remain unbeaten, Tucker offered an apt reason.

"We have an experienced team of players and the skills and determination to go with it,'' she said.

Being competition leaders, the Sapphires have a break until their semi-final against Western Districts on October 30.

Tucker, who works in the Governance office at the University of Southern Queensland, expects little impact having a fortnight free of QPL fixtures.

"There are pros and cons to playing a game the week before finals,'' she said.

"However I don't think the week off will be detrimental to us.

"The majority of us have indoor netball finals this weekend so technically we're not having a break this week at all.''

Tucker was comfortable with her form and fitness.

"I feel my fitness is pretty good considering the year that it has been,'' she said.

"With not being able to play as much and with the breaks throughout the season I am pleased with where my fitness is at.

"We have a dog and the motivation to walk/run her every day has for me been a big help.''

She is also eager to help her team continue its winning run in the finals.

"I think the challenge has been to think outside the box and find new ways to keep motivated,'' she said.

"For me personally it has been lots of walking and taking up new challenges.''

Away from netball, Tucker enjoys spending time with family and friends.

"I am also attempting to play golf, so I am finding it challenging but also enjoyable and rewarding,'' she said.

STATE OF PLAY

The Goodna Sapphires contest their QPL SEQ Cup semi-final against Western Districts on October 30.

The grand final is on November 13.