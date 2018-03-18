Nepotism rules in sport

THE appointment of Graham Arnold was the clear indicator that nepotism rules in Australian sport, Wayne Offer says.

THE appointment of Graham Arnold was the clear indicator that nepotism rules in Australian sport.

Out of the four codes of football, only rugby appointed a female as CEO while the others are circulating the boys' club CEO badge appointments between them.

Why is it we think our way is the best way and deny our athletes and country experience from international professionals? Are we scared they might do it better or is it imports have more experience than the administration of the sports and they feel challenged. Are we as a nation so paranoid about our secret culture that only we are blessed with.

Yes, we have national pride in our veins but that pride does not equal professional knowledge.

No code or sport in Australia can compare themselves with management structures as we see in European football. Granted we do not have the crowds or sponsors equalling that income generated but surely that expertise is something we must capture if we are to keep up with world benchmarks.

We are performing in women's football (Matildas), Sevens rugby men's and women's because international exposure creates different mindsets. The other codes have stagnated.

It's a core responsibility to any management structure to put the business ahead of self preservation and that takes character and sporting management is no different. Let's not insulate our athletes or potential CEOs from ideas that may not sit well with the old boys'/old girls' club influence.

