Shots fired at Sydney hospital

THERE are reports of shots fired at a hospital west of Sydney, with the entire health precinct placed into emergency lockdown.

Police are responding to an urgent situation at Nepean Hospital in Penrith, after reports of a shooting at about 4.10pm.

According to Nine News, a man pulled a knife and was shot, however that is unconfirmed at this stage. It's not yet clear whether police or security shot the man.

It's believed the incident took place just inside the entrance to a hospital building.

Ambulance New South Wales is treating one person at the scene for a gunshot wound to the stomach, it's understood.

According to 2GB, the man is alive and under arrest. The Daily Telegraph reports that the man was a patient and began making threats while brandishing a blade.

All ambulance vehicles have been diverted away from Nepean Hospital to alternative emergency rooms.

Initial details are limited but emergency procedures have been enacted at the hospital, which is now in lockdown.

