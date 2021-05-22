Nelson’s Pies outlast Firebirds

Collingwood shooter Shimona Nelson has turned in a career performance to help the Magpies overcome a Firebirds fightback and push into the Super Netball top four.

Nelson, a former basketballer who took up netball just four years ago, finished with 53 goals to help the Pies to a 68-65 victory over a Queensland Firebirds team rated among finals contenders this season.

The Jamaican shooter held her nerve in the rollercoaster match at the Launceston Silverdome, missing just one shot and helping her team claw back a three-goal deficit midway through the final term to seal a crucial win.

Guilty of sloppy handling and a lack of core strength in the goal circle at times last season, the 22-year-old turned in arguably the best match of her Super Netball career to help the Pies survive a rollercoaster match.

Both teams made attacking runs during the match, with the Firebirds posting seven unanswered goals to start the second quarter and five at the start of the fourth, to claw back the lead after the Magpies went into the first and third breaks ahead.

But Collingwood were able to hold their nerve best down the stretch, Nelson landing the final three goals of the match after scores were level with just under two minutes remaining.

“That’s the brand of netball we want to put out week after week,” Magpies coach Nicole Richardson said.

“To do that today against Queensland was just a great achievement, the game could have gone either way.

“It was probably one of the best games I’ve been involved with in terms of this club.”

The victory gives Collingwood a four-from-four record in Tasmania and after they posted their first win of the season last week, pushes them into the top four and bolsters their confidence ahead of a heavyweight clash with the NSW Swifts next week.

The loss leaves the fancied Firebirds reeling at 1-3 and the Queenslanders will be ruing missed opportunities after a 5-0 run to start the final quarter helped them regain the lead in a seesawing contest.

Breakout game for Nelson

All eyes were on another Jamaican product, with Firebird Romelda Aiken’s battle with Pies goalkeeper Geva Mentor thought to be key to the game.

But neither veteran could argue they had a massive influence on the match, with Nelson on fire and also the beneficiary of outstanding feeds from Kelsey Browne and Ash Brazill.

While she shot at 98 per cent, it was Nelson’s movement in the circle and ability to take high bullet passes from her feeders that impressed most and will lead to plenty more Magpies wins if she is able to maintain that level.

Tough grind for Bueta

Gretel Bueta did a power of work to be ready to return to the league just four months after giving birth to son Bobby and was among the Firebirds’ best in the opening two rounds.

But maintaining that level was always going to be tough and the outstanding goal attack had another tough day at the office off the back of 11 turnovers last week.

While she struggled again early – shooting under 70 per cent and making three turnovers in the first half – coach Megan Anderson backed her star, leaving her on for the entire first half to push through her woes and she finished the game with protégé Tippah Dwan but could not help the Firebirds to a win.

“She’s a superstar, so she’s someone you want out on court but she’s not quite back to full fitness yet after the birth of a baby,” Anderson said.

“We’re trying to get her out there as much as we can and work her into the game as much as we can.”

Rav shines in Pies return

Firebirds midcourter Kim Ravaillion would have had this date circled in her calendar given it was her first outing against her old club.

Like partner Adam Treloar, who also left Collingwood’s AFL side in the off-season, Ravaillion cut ties with the Magpies following a year off for maternity leave, having admitted she fell out of love with the game in her time in Melbourne.

But back in Queensland with the Birdies, she has rediscovered her passion and it showed as she finished with 21 goal assists, a massive 43 circle feeds and three gains.

But she also had four turnovers in general play and like Bueta, the supermum is still finding her feet in her return to the competition.

COLLINGWOOD MAGPIES 68 (Nelson 53, Sinclair 15) def QUEENSLAND FIREBIRDS 65 (Aiken 35, Bueta 18, Dwan 12).

Originally published as Nelson’s Pies outlast Firebirds