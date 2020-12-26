Neighbours unaware of horror unfolding metres from home

Police investigations continue at the Hall St residence in North Ipswich.

Police investigations continue at the Hall St residence in North Ipswich.

HALL St residents have woken to find a heavy police presence just metres from their doorsteps in the wake of an alleged fatal stabbing overnight.

A couple, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke exclusively to the Queensland Times on Saturday - just moments after learning of the tragedy.

Described as a quiet suburban street, the two said they were "shocked" to learn of the alleged murder when informed by a reporter.

They said it was the first they heard of the horrific Christmas night incident.

The North Ipswich residential area was on Friday evening thrown into chaos after a family dispute ended in violence.

Police alleged a verbal dispute between two men spilt out onto the front lawn.

It is then a 33-year-old man allegedly stabbed to death a 53-year-old male.

Police cordon off the Hall St residence in North Ipswich.

It has since been confirmed the alleged offender was in a relationship with the victim's daughter.

"We're a bit surprised, really. You just don't expect that sort of thing to happen in your own street," the woman said.

"But sometimes, for this area, it doesn't really surprise you too much either."

"We lock the doors at night because of a few streets over, that's why we've got dogs."

They said they had little previous interaction with residents of the property.

The pair did, however, hear occasional shouting coming from the home.

READ MORE: Father allegedly stabbed to death in Christmas night horror

READ MORE: Man dies in suspected homicide at Ipswich home

"It was nothing that sounded like people going at each other, but you'd hear yelling. You wouldn't really think anything of it," the woman said.

"[The street's] normally pretty good, this side of the street's normally pretty nice."

The woman's partner said the incident was unnerving and had made them extra cautious.

"We'll definitely be double checking the doors are locked from now on."

"It's really sad that everything went on, especially being Christmas."

Police remain at the property this morning as investigations continue.