Neighbours tip off police to gunshots at Plainland property

NEIGHBOURS of a Plainland property were fed up with the sound of guns firing, and complained to police.

Laidley Police went to investigate and, as they arrived at the address, saw Weston Davis, 44, leaving in his car.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Courtney Boss told the Gatton Magistrates Court police pulled over Davis' car.

With co-operation from Davis, police discovered he had been shooting lawfully at the property.

"He had just ceased a shooting activity at the property... he had just passed the boundary of the gate," Snr Cons Boss said.

Police noticed a rifle in Davis' car, only "semi-secured" in the foot-well of the passenger seat.

"It wasn't in a locked receptacle as per the safety precautions and it was not out of sight of the public and other road users," Snr Cons Boss said.

Though he had removed the bolts from the rifle and places them in the back of the car, Davis apologised to the court and told magistrate Roger Stark he had been "complacent".

"I did become a little complacent... I was at a neighbour's property, which was only a short drive away so I didn't put it in the case like I normally do," Davis said.

"It was pointing down very safely along the passenger side... the bolts and magazine were all pulled out."

He said he had only been planning to make the five-minute drive from his neighbour's house to his place, which avoided highways.

Davis pleaded guilty to not properly securing the firearm.

The court heard Davis had no criminal history and Magistrate Roger Stark fined him $300.