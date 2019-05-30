Neighbours take cover as rocks, bricks fly over fence

HEAVE-HO: Jamie Carroll threw bricks and pavers over his fence at neighbours. He leaves Ipswich court this week.

AN IRATE Jamie Carroll began throwing objects over his backyard fence when a dispute with neighbours came to a head.

Ipswich Magistrates Court was told Carroll threw pavers, striking his neighbour and damaging a car.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the offences took place just after 5pm on October 29, 2017, at Booval.

He said Carroll, who was living on South Station Rd, threw objects at the fence before jumping onto the fence and taunting people in his neighbour's yard.

The neighbour told him to leave but Carroll picked up broken brick pavers and threw them.

One struck his neighbour on the leg and cut his calf muscle.

Sgt Caldwell said when rocks and pavers were thrown the people took refuge behind a parked car.

The bonnet of the car was damaged.

Carroll failed to attend the court on the charges.

In a separate incident, Sgt Caldwell said police found 21 cannabis seeds in a clip seal bag inside a ring box in a drawer at Carroll's home.

When asked what they were, Carroll said he was not sure "but he'd seen them before when he was a kid".

Jamie Edward Carroll, 31, a landscape gardener from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm; wilful damage; failing to appear in court; possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils on August 20, 2017.

Sgt Caldwell said police located Carroll in February during a roadside breath test at Springfield.

A check revealed there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the incident was the culmination of a neighbourhood dispute that festered for three years.

"He says his actions were provoked by the male.

"Says he struck him with a baseball bat in the knee," Mr Fairclough said.

"He accepts that he didn't need to do what he did."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum sentenced Carroll to four months jail, immediately suspended for 12 months.

He was fined $700 for the drug offences and not attending court.